Athletic Club Faces Atlético Madrid in LaLiga Showdown

Bilbao, Spain — Athletic Club will host Atlético Madrid on Saturday, December 6, 2025, in a pivotal match of LaLiga EA Sports’ 15th round. Both teams are eager to bounce back from recent losses and improve their positions on the league table.

Athletic Club, managed by Ernesto Valverde, comes into this match after a disappointing home defeat to Real Madrid. The team is currently in eighth place with 20 points and is looking to regain momentum before facing PSG in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Atlético Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, suffered a setback after losing against Barcelona. They are sitting fourth in the standings with 31 points, four points behind Villarreal and are desperate to retain their title contention. Both teams recognize the importance of this match, not only for points but also for regaining confidence.

This face-off marks the 177th meeting in LaLiga history, with Atlético holding an edge with 82 wins, compared to Athletic’s 63 and 31 draws. The match will take place at San Mamés stadium, kicking off at 21:00 CET.

Fans can catch the match live on Movistar Plus and other various channels. In addition to the television broadcast, updates will be available online for those unable to attend.

As both squads make their way onto the pitch, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Players from Atlético will include star goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who is set to showcase his skills after returning from a prior injury. The lineup also features notable talents such as Julián Álvarez and Pablo Barrios.

Athletic will rely on its home advantage and the support of their fans, hoping to capitalize on any defensive mistakes from the visitors. The team needs a strong performance to climb back into the European qualification spots.