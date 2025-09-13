Athletic Club Faces Deportivo Alavés in Key LaLiga Match

Bilbao, Spain – The Athletic Club will host Deportivo Alavés on Saturday, September 13, at 18:30 local time at the iconic San Mamés stadium. This match marks the fourth round of the 2025-2026 LaLiga EA Sports season.

The Athletic Club aims to maintain its perfect record after winning its first three matches. In their last outing, they secured a 2-1 victory against Real Betis, thanks to goals from Aitor Paredes and a controversial own goal by Marc Bartra. Under the direction of Ernesto Valverde, the team currently sits at the top of the table, tied on points with Real Madrid.

In preparation for the match, Valverde has made two adjustments to the starting lineup due to injuries. De Galarreta and Guruzeta will replace Nico Williams and Prados. Galarreta will play a key role in the midfield, while Guruzeta will lead the attacking front.

“It feels great to be back in the team and to help achieve our goals,” Guruzeta said in a recent press conference.

The Alavés squad, managed by Eduardo Coudet, arrives with mixed results. They managed a 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid last week, and they are currently positioned eleventh in the standings with four points.

Coudet has opted for a change in the starting attacking role, bringing in Dominican forward Mariano for his first starting appearance of the season. “Mariano has been working hard, and it’s his time to shine,” Coudet noted.

Both teams have made significant roster changes in their pursuit of success this season. Athletic Club has recently signed defender Aymeric Laporte, although he will not participate in this match due to late fitness assessments.

Fans are excited for the regional clash, hoping to witness their teams deliver entertaining football. The match is expected to draw a large crowd, and supporters are looking forward to see if Athletic can achieve a record of four consecutive wins to start the season.

The game, which promises to be a highlight of the season, will be broadcast live on Movistar Plus in Spain and can also be followed on various social media platforms.