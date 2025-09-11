Athletico-PR Faces Crucial Match Against Corinthians in Copa do Brasil

Curitiba, Brazil — Athletico-PR is gearing up to face Corinthians in a critical match for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday night at the Neo Química Arena. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21h30 (local time).

The Athletico team, known as Furacão, plans to rest key players, including Zapelli, Léozinho, Mendoza, and Patrick, as they prepare for an upcoming Série B match against Chapecoense. This strategy allows them to prioritize player fitness while also giving younger talent a chance to shine.

Odair Hellmann, suspended from the match, will not be on the sidelines, with assistant coach Fábio Moreno stepping in to lead the team. “We need to keep our main players fresh for the next game,” Moreno said.

The probable starting lineup for Athletico includes goalkeeper Santos and defenders Benavídez, Aguirre, Terán, and Esquivel. The midfield features Elan, Felipinho, and Dudu, while Julimar and Viveros could lead the attack.

The Furacão comes into the match on a positive streak, having secured three consecutive victories in the Série B, pushing them closer to the G4 playoff zone. They currently sit in eighth place, just five points away from the promotion spot.

On the other side, Corinthians is in a comfortable position having won the first leg 1-0, making them favorites to advance with a simple draw in this return match. Key players like Yuri Alberto and Memphis Depay are expected to participate, bringing crucial experience to the field.

<p“Despite the advantage, we need to stay focused,” said Corinthians' coach Dorival Júnior, emphasizing the importance of treating this match with utmost seriousness, just like any other knockout game.

This high-stakes match is crucial not just for cup progression but also for the morale of both teams looking to establish their dominance in Brazilian football.