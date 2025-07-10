Athletics Activate Miguel Andujar, Option Colby Thomas

Oakland, CA — The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move today, activating left fielder/third baseman Miguel Andujar from the injured list and optioning top outfield prospect Colby Thomas to Triple-A Las Vegas. This decision comes just hours before the Athletics’ Wednesday evening game against the Atlanta Braves.

Andujar returns to the team after missing over a month due to a strained oblique suffered on June 1. He was batting .296 with three home runs and 20 RBI in 46 games at the time of his injury. His performance against left-handed pitching was notable, hitting .389 in a small sample size.

With Andujar’s recovery, he is expected to split time in left field with Tyler Soderstrom, who has performed well since becoming the regular starter. Although Andujar is not in the starting lineup for tonight’s game, he is available off the bench. He has about three weeks to prove his worth to potential trade suitors before the deadline at the end of the month.

Colby Thomas, drafted from Las Vegas on June 30, saw limited action, going 1-for-11 with six strikeouts in his major league debut. Despite this setback, Thomas was impressive in the minors, leading all of baseball in RBI and tied for the lead in extra base hits before his promotion.

The Athletics are positioning themselves for the upcoming trade deadline. Andujar’s return could provide a boost in trade value, especially if he can perform well over the next few weeks. While he might not command a top prospect, he is expected to attract interest due to his offensive skills and potential as a free agent at the season’s end.