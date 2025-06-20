Athletics Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Astros

Oakland, CA — The Oakland Athletics are looking to secure their 30th win of the season as they face the Houston Astros tonight in the first of a four-game series at home. The A’s are coming off a successful sweep of the Kansas City Royals over the weekend and are feeling confident ahead of this matchup.

Tonight’s game marks a special occasion for Athletics fans as former player Tony Kemp makes his broadcasting debut. Kemp, who spent four years with the A’s and won the hearts of fans for his dedication during challenging seasons, will be featured on A’s Cast and NBC Sports California providing pre- and postgame coverage. He is also set to serve as an analyst for select games throughout the season.

The starting pitcher for the Athletics, Mitch Spence, is gearing up for his third start of the season. Spence has performed well in his previous two outings, pitching five innings and allowing only a single run in each game. The A’s will need him to maintain that performance against a strong Astros lineup.

The confirmed lineup for the A’s features Butler in right field, Wilson at shortstop, and rookie MacIver as catcher. Regular players Denzel Clarke and Luis Urias will be resting, with JJ Bleday stepping in at center field and Max Schuemann taking over at second base.

For the Astros, veteran pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was originally scheduled to start but has been placed on the injured list due to a recent foot sprain. His replacement, 26-year-old Ryan Gusto, has had a mixed season, excelling in relief with a sub-1 ERA but struggling as a starter with a 5.45 ERA in nine starts.

The A’s are currently 0-2 against the Astros this season, and hope to turn the tide this evening. The first pitch is set for 7:05 PM PDT.