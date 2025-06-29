Sports
Athletics Considering Trade for Severino Amid Struggles
Oakland, California — The Oakland Athletics are reportedly looking to move on from starting pitcher Luis Severino just months after signing him to a lucrative three-year, $67 million deal. The 31-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and only 68 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings this season, raising concerns within the organization.
According to Bob Nightengale from USA Today, Severino has become a source of frustration for the A’s, creating tension with comments about their temporary home at Sutter Health Park, which is a minor league facility in Sacramento. The A’s are awaiting construction of a new stadium in Las Vegas. Nightengale hinted that it might be surprising if Severino is still with the team after the July 31 trade deadline.
Severino’s performance has drastically differed at home compared to when he’s on the road. He boasts a troubling 6.79 ERA in ten home starts while posting a significantly better 2.27 ERA in away games. Returning to Yankee Stadium, he described pitching in Sacramento as feeling like a “spring training kind of game.” Severino noted the stark differences: “We play in a big-league stadium on the road. We don’t have that at home right now. It’s really tough.”
With the environment at Sutter Health Park posing challenges for pitchers, the A’s may rethink their approach to attracting talent. Despite striking a deal with Severino after he had a successful stint with the New York Mets, his current struggles may deter future offers. If a trade materializes, Severino would miss September matchups against the Boston Red Sox.
