Athletics Face Nationals in Crucial Series Matchup

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals are set to clash in an important interleague matchup Thursday afternoon. Following a high-scoring game on Tuesday where the Athletics triumphed 16-7, the Nationals came back with a narrow 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

The Athletics, currently at 50-66, have shown some momentum by winning six of their last ten games. They hold a 27-32 record on the road this season. Conversely, the Nationals are struggling, with a record of 45-68 and having lost six out of their last seven games, including a disappointing 22-35 at home in 2025.

The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park. Historically, the Nationals have had the upper hand, winning seven of the last ten meetings against the Athletics. According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Athletics are a -137 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total runs is set at 9.

On the mound for the Athletics will be left-hander, who boasts a 4-6 record and a 3.99 ERA. He has pitched 70 innings this season, allowing 64 hits and striking out 84 batters. His last performance was strong, yielding a 5-1 win over the Astros.

The Athletics’ offense will rely heavily on their standout right fielder, who is having a productive season, batting .273 with 23 home runs and 66 RBIs. In the recent victory against the Nationals, he excelled, going 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs.

The Nationals will counter with left-hander Mitchell Parker, who carries a 7-11 record and a 5.35 ERA. Having pitched 117.2 innings this season, he has allowed 130 hits. Although he won two out of his last three outings, his performance has been inconsistent.

Shortstop for the Nationals is also contributing with a batting average of .273, totaling 14 home runs and 43 RBIs this season. He has shown promise recently with solid performances against other teams.

As the game approaches, SportsLine’s model projects a run total of 9.8, leaning towards the Over. This matchup could prove pivotal for both teams as the season progresses.