Athletics Make Bold Moves at Trade Deadline, Acquiring Top Prospects

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics made headlines during the MLB trade deadline on August 1, 2025, by acquiring several top prospects, signaling a shift in their future strategy. The team, once based in Oakland, is looking to build a competitive roster after trading key players like Mason Miller and JP Sears.

The Athletics struck gold by trading reliever Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Leo De Vries, a consensus top-five prospect in baseball. This move has been described as a potential franchise-altering deal, according to ESPN’s David Schoenfield. ‘Anytime you can flip a reliever for a potential superstar, you make the move,’ Schoenfield stated.

De Vries, a shortstop, is the highest-ranked player ever to be traded at the deadline and has a chance to become a true star in the league. MLB.com has ranked the A’s recent acquisitions as the best in the entire league, despite the team being at the bottom in trade volume.

Along with De Vries, the Athletics added Braden Nett and Henry Baez, further enhancing their prospect pool. A fourth player, Eduarniel Núñez, who recently debuted after shining in the minor leagues, joined the roster as the Athletics look to inject fresh talent.

Núñez has demonstrated his potential by throwing 12.1 scoreless innings in the Pacific Coast League. His performance has led many to believe he might soon be called up to the major league roster. In addition, Luis Morales, a Cuban right-handed pitcher, is set to make an appearance against the Arizona Diamondbacks, showcasing yet another new face in the Athletics’ lineup.

The Athletics’ recent trade moves have put pressure on the Diamondbacks, who struggled after trading away key player Eugenio Suárez. The Diamondbacks, who have dealt with injuries to several players, are expected to field a lineup that may be less formidable than anticipated.

Amidst these changes, the Athletics aim to improve their performance, especially after stumbling in recent months. Currently sitting with a 48-63 record, the team looks to harness their young talent and newfound prospects to finish the season strong.

The upcoming series against the Diamondbacks is set to be an exciting matchup, not only because of the fresh prospect talent on both sides but also due to the pivotal implications for each team’s future.