Athletics Sweep Series with Dramatic Win Over Astros

SACRAMENTO, California — The Oakland Athletics continued their strong performance by defeating the Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night, completing a three-game sweep at Sutter Health Park.

The game acted as a turnaround for the Athletics, who have now won four consecutive games after enduring a tough stretch where they lost 20 of their previous 21 games. The victory put their record at 41-31, while the Astros dropped to 30-44.

In a key moment, Athletics outfielder Kurtz opened the ninth with a leadoff walk against Astros pitcher Altuve, who is now 1-3 on the season. Then, Kurtz launched a powerful 447-foot home run over the right-field wall, his seventh of the season. This followed his ninth-inning homer the previous day, which helped the Athletics to a narrow 3-2 victory at Kansas City.

Athletics reliever struck out the side in the eighth inning, while another pitcher added two strikeouts in the ninth. Starter allowed seven hits and one earned run over five innings of work. Third baseman made a notable defensive play in the fifth, making a backhand stab on a grounder and executing a jump throw to first base to get the out.

The Astros had a strong start, with rookie pitcher striking out a season-high eight batters and allowing only one earned run in five innings. The team was missing key player Lance McCullers Jr., who is on the injured list.

Astros player Altuve hit a home run in the first inning to tie the game 1-1 with a shot over the left field. However, the Athletics had a key moment in the eighth when a potential rally was cut short due to a review showing Jeremy Peña tagged Soderstrom as he came off the bag.

Abreu’s streak of 16 consecutive scoreless appearances ended during the game. He has allowed earned runs in just three of his 32 outings this season.

Looking ahead, the Athletics are set to start left-handed pitcher on Tuesday, while the Astros have not yet announced a starter for the upcoming game.