News
Athol Woman Sentenced for Road Rage Crash Injuring Juvenile
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Raven Alexis Crum, 33, was sentenced this week for a road rage incident that resulted in a serious crash and left a juvenile hospitalized. The incident took place on August 3, 2024, along U.S. Highway 95, just north of Highway 53.
The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office reported that Crum was driving behind a vehicle carrying three juveniles when the confrontation began. Witnesses say she changed lanes and passed the juvenile vehicle, then swerved back in front of them.
When the juveniles passed Crum, one passenger allegedly made an obscene gesture. Crum responded by trying to change lanes again but sideswiped the juvenile vehicle, causing it to roll over several times. One juvenile was ejected from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries, spending over a week in a coma.
Crum later admitted that the crash was provoked by road rage. On June 24, 2025, she was found guilty of Aggravated Driving While Reckless, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years.
During sentencing, Senior District Judge Lansing Haynes imposed a 7-year prison term, suspended for 2 years of probation. Crum must also serve 120 days in jail and face a one-year suspension of her driver’s license. Prosecutors had sought a harsher sentence, recommending a 10-year term with significant probation and license restrictions.
Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Stanley T. Mortensen acknowledged the efforts of Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Donna Gardner and the Idaho State Police in bringing the case to trial.
