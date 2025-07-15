Atkins Joins Athletes Unlimited, Ready for Nashville Season

Nashville, Tennessee – Guard Jordin Atkins has announced her transition from Unrivaled to Athletes Unlimited for the upcoming season. The switch comes after she participated in the 3-on-3 league last offseason. Athletes Unlimited is set to return to Nashville in February for its fifth season.

“I’m super excited about it. They’ve been building something for a while now,” Atkins said in a phone interview. She praised the organization for focusing on player needs during the offseason.

Scheduled to kick off on February 4 at Municipal Auditorium, Athletes Unlimited is coming off record attendance in Nashville last year. The league will feature 40 professional players competing over four weeks in a traditional 5-on-5 format. A total of $500,000 in prize bonuses will be awarded, with rules established by the players.

Atkins also shared insights from conversations with fellow players, including Theresa Plaisance, highlighting their positive experiences in the league. “I had deep conversations to get the gist of how it is, and they all truly enjoy it,” she said.

While Atkins has played internationally in the past, she currently plans to focus solely on the upcoming Athletes Unlimited season. Alongside Atkins, early signees include several players from the WNBA, including three members of the Seattle team.

Megan Perry, Athletes Unlimited’s vice president of basketball, expressed enthusiasm about returning to Nashville. “With a roster that blends proven leaders and exciting new faces, AU Pro Basketball is where legends rise and new stars are born,” Perry said.

Athletes Unlimited debuted in Las Vegas in 2022 and has played its last two seasons in Dallas.