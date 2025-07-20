Atlanta Braves Face Tough Decisions Ahead of Trade Deadline

ATLANTA, Georgia – The Atlanta Braves have struggled to recover from their poor start to the 2025 season. After finishing the first half with a record of 42-53, the team finds itself 12.5 games behind the National League East leaders and 9.5 games back of a wild-card spot.

As July 31 approaches, the MLB trade deadline could mark a turning point for the Braves. Rumors are swirling that the team may look to sell key players, including closer Raisel Iglesias, whose contract is set to expire.

Despite a less-than-stellar 4.42 ERA and 11 saves this season, Iglesias’s experience could attract several teams seeking to bolster their bullpens. Three clubs appear to be potential suitors for the veteran reliever.

The Detroit Tigers, currently leading the majors with a record of 59-38, might seek Iglesias’s services to enhance their bullpen, which ranks lower compared to their overall performance. The Tigers are eager to compete for the World Series, and Iglesias could be game-ready for such an opportunity after years with the Braves and Angels.

Next on the list is the New York Yankees, who have been plagued with closure issues this season. With a bullpen ERA of 4.08, their struggles have been evident. Iglesias could find renewed success in the Bronx, particularly given the Yankees’ history of reviving veteran players.

Lastly, there’s a chance for a reunion with the Cincinnati Reds. Iglesias began his MLB career with the team in 2015 and spent six seasons there before his trade to Los Angeles. With the Reds vying for a wild-card spot, they may consider Iglesias for a role in their bullpen, potentially supporting closer Emilio Pagan.

As the deadline nears, the Braves face crucial decisions that could reshape their roster for the future, and Raisel Iglesias’s future is among the most watched.