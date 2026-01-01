Atlanta Celebrates New Year 2026 with Drones and Fireworks

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta is welcoming the New Year 2026 with a vibrant celebration that features a unique combination of drone displays and fireworks. The new event, dubbed “Countdown Over ATL,” will replace the traditional Peach Drop, marking a significant shift in the city’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

The drone show is set to begin at 11:45 p.m. on December 31, 2025, with a digital countdown visible in Downtown and Midtown Atlanta. As the clock strikes midnight, synchronized fireworks will light up the night sky from various neighborhoods throughout the city.

City officials hope this decentralized approach will improve public safety and enhance accessibility to the celebrations. “While the drone show will be most visible to downtown and Midtown, residents citywide can step outside, gather in their neighborhoods, visit local rooftops, or meet in backyards to watch the synchronized fireworks and celebrate together,” city officials stated in a press release.

General Manager of the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Ramon Reyes, expressed enthusiasm for the event, noting the unique nature of the drone displays. “I think it’s really going to be fantastic. It’s something unique with the drone show aspect,” Reyes said.

Local residents like Lena Reid are excited too. Reid, an Atlanta native, mentioned her preference for fireworks visible from her apartment. “I’d rather have the fireworks in the park because we have a view apartment upstairs,” she remarked.

Many attendees are looking forward to meaningful moments in the New Year. Michael and Jenae McCray shared their hopes for 2026, focusing on growth, travel, and family time.

The new year celebrations this year come with enhanced security measures. Atlanta Police Chief and city officials have been proactive in addressing safety concerns due to the holiday season. They have scheduled additional officers to patrol neighborhoods instead of concentrating them downtown.

Mayor Andre Dickens expressed excitement about the new tradition, stating, “We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. This year, we are going to meet you where you are.” The synchronized fireworks display is expected to last approximately 12 minutes.

City officials advised residents with obstructed views to consider visiting local businesses with rooftop access or joining friends with better vantage points. They also issued reminders for pet owners to keep animals secure indoors during the fireworks.

The Countdown Over ATL celebration aims to promote a safer and more inclusive way for Atlantans to ring in the New Year together.