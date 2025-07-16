Atlanta Dream Faces Chicago Sky in Crucial WNBA Matchup

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Atlanta Dream (12-9) will face the struggling Chicago Sky (7-14) on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena, seeking a much-needed victory amid playoff positioning battles.

Both teams are fighting for a better place in the standings. Atlanta previously defeated Chicago in both meetings this season, with a commanding 93-80 victory in their last matchup. Rhyne Howard has been a crucial player for the Dream, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while Allisha Gray contributes significantly with 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

In contrast, the Sky are looking to move up from the bottom of the conference. Despite their less favorable record, they have shown signs of improvement. Angel Reese has emerged as a standout player, averaging a double-double of 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Ariel Atkins, another key player, has been scoring 14.5 points, but may be unavailable due to a leg injury.

Chicago’s defense has been a challenge, as they average over 83 points allowed per game, while their own scoring has fluctuated. The Sky hope to tighten their defense and get stronger production from their supporting players to capitalize on this matchup.

Fans can catch the live action of this high stakes game through ABC and streaming on Fubo TV, with coverage starting at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT. This game could serve as a turning point for either team as they approach the All-Star break.