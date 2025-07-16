Sports
Atlanta Dream Faces Chicago Sky in Crucial WNBA Matchup
CHICAGO, Illinois — The Atlanta Dream (12-9) will face the struggling Chicago Sky (7-14) on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena, seeking a much-needed victory amid playoff positioning battles.
Both teams are fighting for a better place in the standings. Atlanta previously defeated Chicago in both meetings this season, with a commanding 93-80 victory in their last matchup. Rhyne Howard has been a crucial player for the Dream, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while Allisha Gray contributes significantly with 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
In contrast, the Sky are looking to move up from the bottom of the conference. Despite their less favorable record, they have shown signs of improvement. Angel Reese has emerged as a standout player, averaging a double-double of 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Ariel Atkins, another key player, has been scoring 14.5 points, but may be unavailable due to a leg injury.
Chicago’s defense has been a challenge, as they average over 83 points allowed per game, while their own scoring has fluctuated. The Sky hope to tighten their defense and get stronger production from their supporting players to capitalize on this matchup.
Fans can catch the live action of this high stakes game through ABC and streaming on Fubo TV, with coverage starting at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT. This game could serve as a turning point for either team as they approach the All-Star break.
Recent Posts
- Bill O’Reilly Misstates Epstein’s Timeline on NewsNation
- USC Faces Tough Decision on Coach Lincoln Riley’s Future
- Liberty to Face Dream in WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- New Streaming and Theater Releases for Weekend Viewing
- Charlotte to Host Historic 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium
- Lindsey Vonn’s Inspiring Comeback to Competitive Skiing After Retirement
- Bragantino Hosts São Paulo in Crucial Brasileirão Clash
- Biles and Owens Dazzle at 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles
- AEW Dynamite Returns to Chicago with Exciting Showdown
- New Apple TV Expected With Upgraded Features in Late 2025
- Maggie Q Promotes New Drama After Leaving LA Behind
- Ty Myers: A Rising Country Star Under 21
- Caitlin Clark Leads Team in WNBA All-Star Game Draft
- Ilona Maher Promotes Body Positivity in Latest TikTok Video
- Entergy Prepares for Heavy Rain and Potential Storm Impacts
- WNBA Introduces Special Rules for 2025 All-Star Game in Indianapolis
- Nashville SC Set to Unveil Nostalgia Kit Against Columbus Crew Tonight
- Minnesota United Prepare for Challenge Against LAFC on Wednesday Night
- Videos shine light on Jamal White’s kidnapping and uncle’s shooting incident
- Bulls Rookie Noa Essengue Struggles in Summer League Debut Against Raptors