Atlanta Dream Faces Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Showdown

Las Vegas, NV — The Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces are set to meet on Tuesday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, as both teams push for a stronger position in the WNBA standings. The Dream, with a record of 22-12, have won nine of their last 11 games and currently sit at the No. 2 seed in the league. In contrast, the Aces, holding a record of 21-14, aim for home-court advantage in the upcoming playoffs.

Atlanta’s last game ended in a decisive 79-63 victory over the Golden State Valkyries. The Dream’s balanced offensive effort featured five players scoring in double digits. Meanwhile, the Aces are riding a seven-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Dallas Wings 106-87, led by A'ja Wilson‘s impressive 34 points.

The teams last clashed on July 29, where the Aces emerged victorious with an 87-72 win. In that match, Wilson contributed significantly with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 24 points on 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Since that loss, the Dream has been on a roll, winning nine out of eleven games.

Notably, A’ja Wilson has been a key player for the Aces over the past several games, averaging over 26 points and 13 rebounds per game. Her recent performance includes five double-doubles and consistent scoring. The Aces and Dream are separated by just 1.5 games in the standings, making this matchup crucial.

The game begins at 10 p.m. ET tonight and will be broadcast on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, although regional restrictions may apply. With playoffs on the horizon, both teams are eager to secure vital wins as they approach the end of the regular season.