Atlanta Dream Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Atlanta Dream (18-11) travel to Chicago to face the Chicago Sky (8-21) on Thursday, August 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. With WNBA playoffs approaching, Atlanta aims for a top-two seed while Chicago hopes to secure a spot.

Atlanta enters the game riding a wave of momentum, having won five of their last six games, including three consecutive victories. In their most recent outing, the Dream defeated the Washington Mystics, 99-83. Brionna Jones starred in that contest, shooting 9-for-10 and finishing with 23 points. Allisha Gray contributed 22 points, while Naz Hillmon added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Sky ended their eight-game losing streak with a win over the Mystics, defeating them 78-64. Chicago’s offense showed signs of improvement, shooting 54% from the field. Elizabeth Williams led the Sky with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kamilla Cardoso added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

This matchup marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with Atlanta winning all three previous encounters. Their last clash was on July 16, where Atlanta triumphed over Chicago 86-49.

Chicago will be without key player Angel Reese due to injury, but they hope the recent win will ignite a turnaround in their performance. With a 2-11 record against Eastern Conference opponents, every victory is crucial for the Sky’s playoff aspirations. Meanwhile, Atlanta remains focused on solidifying their playoff positioning.

Fans can live stream the game on Fubo, but regional restrictions may apply. As playoff intensity ramps up, both teams are eager to take the court at Wintrust Arena.