Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury Set for High-Stakes WNBA Showdown

Phoenix, Arizona – The Atlanta Dream will face off against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, August 10, at 6:00 p.m. ET in a pivotal WNBA matchup. Both teams share identical 19-11 records, and a win could prove crucial as the playoffs approach.

The Dream enter this game riding a four-game winning streak, including a decisive 95-72 victory over the Mercury in their last encounter. Allisha Gray has been a standout performer, averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, while teammates Jordin Canada and Brionna Jones add depth to the lineup.

In their most recent game, Atlanta defeated the Chicago Sky 86-65, thanks to Gray’s 25 points and contributions from Canada, who added 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Earlier, they also beat the Washington Mystics 99-83, marking a remarkable run.

The Mercury, however, aim to bounce back from their previous defeat to the Dream. They currently have a solid roster with several offensive threats, including Alyssa Thompson, who recently recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 95-60 win against the Indiana Fever.

Both teams are now looking for crucial wins to solidify their playoff positions. The competition between these squads is further heightened by the uncertainty surrounding Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard and Phoenix’s Brittney Griner, both listed as questionable for the game.

This matchup promises to be exciting, with both teams motivated to claim their 20th win of the season. Fans can catch the game on NBA TV or stream it live on Fubo.