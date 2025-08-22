Atlanta Dream’s Remarkable Turnaround Boosts WNBA Reach

Atlanta, Georgia — The Atlanta Dream are having a remarkable 2025 season, turning their past struggles into success. After finishing 15-25 in 2024, the team has rebounded beautifully with a current record of 22 wins and 13 losses, placing them 3rd overall in the WNBA standings and 2nd in the Eastern Conference.

A key factor in the Dream’s turnaround is their new head coach, who came from Florida Gulf Coast University. The front office also acquired renowned players like Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, adding depth to the team of young talents.

Leading this group is Allisha Gray, a three-time WNBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year in 2017. Gray has performed exceptionally well this season, averaging 18.5 points per game with a shooting percentage of 39.3 from three-point range. Her efforts earned her the title of Eastern Conference Player of the Month for both May and June 2025.

On August 15th, the Dream played a historic game against the Seattle Storm in Vancouver, B.C. — the first regular-season WNBA game held outside the United States. Though the Storm won 80-78 in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Arena, the event highlighted the WNBA’s commitment to international growth.

Before the game, Gray spoke to The Shift about the league’s expansion efforts and the introduction of the Toronto Tempo in 2026. She expressed excitement about letting Vancouver fans experience the WNBA up close.

“I think it’s cool to allow Vancouver fans to see the WNBA up close. Yeah, I think it’s pretty cool. I think they’re going to be excited for tonight,” Gray said.

The WNBA plans to increase its teams to 18 by 2030, driven by rising popularity and record viewership. This season saw the debut of the Golden State Valkyries, bringing the league total to 13 teams, with attendance records already being shattered. A yet-to-be-named Portland franchise will also join the league in 2026, alongside Toronto, which plans to host some home games in Vancouver.

Gray also reflected on the benefits of expanding the league, saying, “New places I get to explore for free so I ain’t mad at it.”