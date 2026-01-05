Sports
Atlanta Falcons Face Los Angeles Rams in MNF Showdown
Atlanta, GA – The 2025 NFL season nears its end as the Atlanta Falcons host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on December 29, 2025, and will be aired on ESPN.
This match is crucial as both teams vie for playoff positions with one week left in the regular season. The Falcons enter the game with a 6-9 record, while the Rams boast a 11-4 record, aiming to secure their playoff spot.
Monday Night Football has been a staple of American sports since its debut on ABC in 1970. It has since transitioned to networks including ESPN and currently features various viewing platforms like Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Tonight’s game marks the last regular-season matchup for both teams. Fans can also watch the game via ESPN’s streaming service. Besides tonight’s action, the NFL playoffs are around the corner, starting with the Wild Card round on January 10.
Looking ahead, the playoffs will include multiple games each weekend, culminating in Super Bowl LX on February 8. As the excitement builds, tonight’s game between the Falcons and Rams is pivotal for playoff aspirations.
