News
Atlanta Falcons Fire Coach Raheem Morris After Eighth Straight Losing Season
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Atlanta Falcons made major changes on Sunday, firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after another disappointing season. The team finished with an 8-9 record, marking the eighth consecutive season without a playoff appearance.
Owner Arthur Blank expressed disappointment in the lack of progress. “I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry… but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” Blank said. He highlighted that the results on the field did not meet expectations for either fans or management.
Fontenot, who was hired in January 2021, failed to achieve a winning season during his tenure. His most notable moves included the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins to a significant four-year contract and the drafting of talented players like tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson. Unfortunately, none produced a winning record.
Morris had two seasons as head coach, also finishing with identical 8-9 records. He was previously interim head coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn’s firing. Despite ending this season on a four-game winning streak, it was clear that change was necessary.
Fans and analysts alike are speculating about potential candidates for the vacant head coaching position. Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, often mentioned in previous coaching searches, will likely be brought up again. While Smart has not shown interest in NFL roles, his ties to the state may make him a strong candidate.
Atlanta also faces a significant decision regarding their quarterback situation, as they search for a successor to Matt Ryan, traded in 2021. The Falcons currently lack a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, adding to the challenges of building a competitive team.
The new leadership team will have to evaluate the current roster and make strategic decisions to improve the Falcons’ fortunes moving forward.
