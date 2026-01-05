Sports
Atlanta Falcons Upset Rams, Fans Question Team’s Future
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons stunned fans and analysts alike with a 27-24 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The win raises questions about how the Falcons, now 7-9, could have been struggling earlier in the season.
The Falcons led the game by as much as 21 points in the first half, dominating with strong defensive plays, including three interceptions of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson scored a notable 93-yard touchdown, contributing significantly to the team’s unexpected success.
“It’s hard to believe this Falcons team was sitting at 6-9 just entering Monday night,” said sports commentator Skip Bayless on Twitter. “Three weeks ago, they were 3-9, which shows serious coaching issues.”
Despite the recent turnaround, questions linger about the team’s inconsistency throughout the season. After impressive victories against the Rams and another against the Buffalo Bills, the Falcons still recorded losses to teams like the Jets and Dolphins. This inconsistency has left fans confused about their true potential.
Under Coach Raheem Morris, the team seems to be thriving since changing quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins taking over after Michael Penix Jr.’s injury. The Falcons are currently on a three-game winning streak, but many fans are frustrated it took so long for them to find their footing. “With this level of talent, we should be fighting for a playoff spot,” one fan commented.
As the season winds down, the Falcons are left wondering what could have been if they had found their rhythm earlier. Many believe that this squad possesses the talent necessary to compete, but questions about coaching and game strategy could hinder their future chances.
