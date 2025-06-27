Atlanta Hawks Eye Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Potential Sign-and-Trade Deal

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly looking to acquire guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Minnesota Timberwolves through a sign-and-trade agreement as he approaches free agency on July 6.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks are about $30 million below the luxury-tax threshold and are considering a sign-and-trade amid their flexibility in trades. The team is keeping an eye on Alexander-Walker in case the Timberwolves are unable to retain him while trying to re-sign Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves potentially face a costly offseason with Randle’s $30.9 million player option and Reid’s $15 million player option. If both players choose to exercise their options, the Timberwolves could exceed the salary cap by about $93 million, complicating their financial situation.

The Hawks have a $25.3 million trade exception resulting from last season’s acquisition of Dejounte Murray. This trade exception allows them to bring in a player like Alexander-Walker without needing to match salaries, enhancing their chances to secure him.

Last season, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range for the Timberwolves. His postseason experience and ability to shoot effectively from the corners make him a valuable asset for the Hawks.

With Alexander-Walker likely seeking a contract exceeding the $14.1 million mid-level exception, the Hawks could offer him a competitive deal through the sign-and-trade, making them a strong contender despite interest from other teams, including the Orlando Magic.

As the Hawks aim to bolster their roster ahead of the upcoming season, adding Alexander-Walker would address their need for wing depth. His potential pairing with 2024 breakout star Dyson Daniels could form a dynamic backcourt for Atlanta.