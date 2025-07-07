Sports
Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Hawks have made significant changes as the NBA free agency opens. Just a week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, the Hawks announced two major signings on July 5, 2025.
The Hawks signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a sign-and-trade deal worth $62 million over four years. In return, they sent a 2027 second-round pick to Minnesota. Additionally, they secured free agent Luke Kennard for one year at $11 million.
These acquisitions come after the Hawks also received an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans during the draft. With several teams in the Eastern Conference facing injury issues, Atlanta is positioning itself to compete vigorously next season.
Despite their recent success, the Hawks still face challenges, particularly in filling the small forward position or adding another ball-handler to the roster.
In contrast, the Utah Jazz have been reshaping their roster by trading away experienced veterans. Recently, they traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets and released Jordan Clarkson. John Collins remains a topic of trade rumors, given he is in the final year of his contract and had a statistically impressive season.
The New Orleans Pelicans have also been busy in the offseason. They’ve made some surprising trades, including sending C.J. McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey. After drafting Jeremiah Fears, a point guard from Oklahoma, with the No. 7 pick, the Pelicans made another significant decision that could impact their future.
One proposed trade among the Hawks, Jazz, and Pelicans includes Atlanta acquiring Jose Alvarado, while Utah would receive Dejounte Murray along with a 2028 top-eight protected first-round pick. The Pelicans would receive Collins, Svi Mykhailiuk, and two second-round picks from Atlanta.
Alvarado, who attended Georgia Tech, would fulfill Atlanta’s need for another ball handler and defensive presence. Although he is not a classic point guard, his style fits the Hawks’ requirements. Despite the potential benefits, the Hawks might prioritize other options over him.
For the Pelicans, moving away from Murray’s contract could be advantageous despite losing another first-round pick. Collins had a standout season last year, averaging 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
The Jazz, on the other hand, would acquire a veteran player in Murray, giving them another draft asset while navigating their roster of younger players.
With all these developments, the upcoming season promises to be competitive as teams strategize to strengthen their lineups.
Recent Posts
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News