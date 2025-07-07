Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Hawks have made significant changes as the NBA free agency opens. Just a week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, the Hawks announced two major signings on July 5, 2025.

The Hawks signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a sign-and-trade deal worth $62 million over four years. In return, they sent a 2027 second-round pick to Minnesota. Additionally, they secured free agent Luke Kennard for one year at $11 million.

These acquisitions come after the Hawks also received an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans during the draft. With several teams in the Eastern Conference facing injury issues, Atlanta is positioning itself to compete vigorously next season.

Despite their recent success, the Hawks still face challenges, particularly in filling the small forward position or adding another ball-handler to the roster.

In contrast, the Utah Jazz have been reshaping their roster by trading away experienced veterans. Recently, they traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets and released Jordan Clarkson. John Collins remains a topic of trade rumors, given he is in the final year of his contract and had a statistically impressive season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have also been busy in the offseason. They’ve made some surprising trades, including sending C.J. McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey. After drafting Jeremiah Fears, a point guard from Oklahoma, with the No. 7 pick, the Pelicans made another significant decision that could impact their future.

One proposed trade among the Hawks, Jazz, and Pelicans includes Atlanta acquiring Jose Alvarado, while Utah would receive Dejounte Murray along with a 2028 top-eight protected first-round pick. The Pelicans would receive Collins, Svi Mykhailiuk, and two second-round picks from Atlanta.

Alvarado, who attended Georgia Tech, would fulfill Atlanta’s need for another ball handler and defensive presence. Although he is not a classic point guard, his style fits the Hawks’ requirements. Despite the potential benefits, the Hawks might prioritize other options over him.

For the Pelicans, moving away from Murray’s contract could be advantageous despite losing another first-round pick. Collins had a standout season last year, averaging 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Jazz, on the other hand, would acquire a veteran player in Murray, giving them another draft asset while navigating their roster of younger players.

With all these developments, the upcoming season promises to be competitive as teams strategize to strengthen their lineups.