Atlanta Hawks Prepare for NBA Draft with Onsi Saleh’s Leadership

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Hawks are just over 48 hours away from the NBA Draft, scheduled for Wednesday night. New general manager Onsi Saleh met with reporters on Monday to outline the team’s strategy moving forward.

Foremost in Saleh’s message was the Hawks’ commitment to star guard Trae Young. Young, 26, is under contract through next season, with a player option for 2026-27. “We’re locked in with Trae,” said Saleh. “His leadership from last season went probably unnoticed, but his role in developing our younger players was significant. We’re focused on building the best team we can moving forward.”

The Hawks hold two first-round picks this year, Nos. 13 and 22, providing flexibility in their draft strategy. “The key for us is optionality,” Saleh noted. “I feel really comfortable with 13 and 22. There are going to be good players available at those spots.”

Looking beyond the draft, Saleh acknowledged the team’s potential to make moves in free agency, including the possibility of entering into the luxury tax. He emphasized that a successful summer hinges on both drafting well and acquiring players who fit the team’s needs. “This is an important summer for us,” he said.

During the draft, Saleh confirmed that the Hawks will prioritize selecting the best available players rather than focusing solely on positional needs. “Ways to impact winning are always important,” he explained. “We want players who can make a difference on both ends of the court.”

As the draft approaches, Saleh is focused on four main traits when scouting potential players: competitiveness, toughness, resilience, and adaptability. “Those are critical qualities we’re looking for,” he stated.

The upcoming draft could be pivotal for the Hawks, especially amid a wide-open Eastern Conference next season. With Saleh’s leadership and commitment to Young, the team aims to build around its strengths to secure a better future.