Sports
Atlanta Hawks Sign Caleb Houstan to One-Year Contract
Atlanta, Georgia – The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal, as reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. This signing comes after Houstan became a free agent when the Orlando Magic declined his club option last month.
Houstan, who was drafted 32nd overall by the Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, is known for his sharpshooting ability. He has a career three-point shooting percentage of 37.2% and showcased improved performance lately, hitting 50.7% of his three-pointers after the All-Star break last season.
The 6-foot-8 wing is expected to add depth to the Hawks’ roster, particularly in their shooting capability. Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has focused on enhancing the team’s shooting this offseason, and Houstan fits that bill. The young forward displayed a solid motor defensively and possesses a 7-foot wingspan, which allows him to disrupt plays.
During his time with the Magic, Houstan averaged 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, including 58 games last season. Despite seeing limited minutes, he shot 40% from beyond the arc. The Hawks are hoping that the shift to their play style will benefit Houstan and allow him to maximize his shooting potential.
Houstan will compete for minutes on a roster that already includes notable players like Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. While he has faced challenges securing consistent playing time in the past, his ability to shoot from distance might earn him opportunities in a team that aims to enhance its offensive efficiency.
“Taking a one-year flyer on Houstan is a smart move,” said Saleh, focusing on the need for versatile shooters. With the Hawks emphasizing spacing the floor, Houstan’s skills will be crucial as they refine their game for the upcoming season.
