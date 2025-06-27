Sports
Atlanta Hawks Sign Eli John Ndiaye on Two-Way Contract
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Hawks have added another player to their roster following the 2025 NBA Draft. Eli John Ndiaye, a 21-year-old power forward from Senegal and Spain, has agreed to a two-way contract with the team, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Ndiaye, who stands 6 feet 8 inches tall, played for Real Madrid’s senior basketball team in Liga ACB for the past three seasons. During his time in the Spanish league, he averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in about 14.7 minutes per game.
At Real Madrid, Ndiaye was teammates with former Hawks players Walter ‘Edy’ Tavares and Bruno Fernando. His performance in Spain earned him a spot with the Hawks, where he is expected to contribute during the upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas.
In addition to Ndiaye, the Hawks’ Summer League roster will also include first-round draft pick Asa Newell, current two-way player Daeqwon Plowden, and a number of other young talents keen to showcase their skills.
The move reflects the Hawks’ commitment to building a strong and diverse team as they prepare for the new season ahead.
