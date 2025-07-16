Atlanta Music Icons to Headline MLB All-Star Game Pregame Ceremony

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta hip-hop icons Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri will headline the pregame ceremony of the MLB All-Star Game on July 15 at Truist Park. Joining them are the Zac Brown Band, country music star Kane Brown, and Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith, as announced by Major League Baseball.

The event aims to celebrate Atlanta’s rich musical legacy, with local artists performing a medley to honor the city’s cultural contributions. Ludacris and Dupri will introduce this year’s All-Stars with a unique tribute that reflects Atlanta’s impact on the global music scene.

“The celebration will spotlight Atlanta’s rich musical legacy,” MLB stated in a press release. “Local artists will deliver a powerful tribute to the city’s culture and contributions to music history.”

Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is noted for shaping Southern hip-hop in the 1990s, while Ludacris has achieved global success in both music and film. Together, their influence has defined Atlanta as a music powerhouse.

The Clark Atlanta Mighty Marching Panthers and Essence Dance Line will join the “Welcome to Atlanta” duo, elevating the energy of the performances. Dupri also served as a team manager for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game held on Saturday.

The Zac Brown Band will perform the U.S. National Anthem, fusing their Southern rock flavor with a message of patriotism. Kane Brown will pay homage to Ray Charles with his rendition of “Georgia on My Mind,” while Lauren Spencer Smith will sing the Canadian National Anthem.

Noah Garden, MLB’s Deputy Commissioner of Business and Media, remarked, “The city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been home to many influential recording artists. MLB is proud to showcase incredible local talent during the All-Star Game festivities.” He added that the event will blend the passion of baseball with the pride of a region known for its profound musical impact.

The performances kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, ahead of the All-Star Game, airing live on FOX.