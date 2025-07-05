Atlanta Police Release 911 Call from Midtown Bar Fight

ATLANTA – Atlanta police have released a 911 call shedding light on a fight between an off-duty officer and a Midtown LGBTQ+ bar employee. The incident occurred at X Midtown on Piedmont Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who has faced previous legal issues, is currently on administrative leave while an investigation takes place. According to reports, Rolfe was a patron at the bar when the confrontation began.

During the 911 call, employee Raefeael Penrice reported that Rolfe and another man were asked to leave the bar but refused. Penrice described the situation, saying, “I have a guy here claiming to be APD, and he keeps following me.” He indicated that Rolfe was not in uniform and appeared to have been drinking.

Penrice expressed concern over the men’s behavior, stating, “One of the men brandished something, and I’m worried that they have a weapon.” As the call progressed, tensions escalated, with one of the men confronting Penrice about his actions.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the incident on Tuesday, noting that he has spoken with the Atlanta Police Department chief about his concerns. The Mayor’s Office emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation when police officers are involved in incidents.

Penrice has since been arrested and charged with simple battery and battery. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail. Rolfe has not been charged and was allowed to leave the scene; he remains on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

As of now, the Atlanta Police Department has not released any bodycam footage of the encounter.