Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that left an Atlanta rapper dead on Friday evening. Officers responded to a residence on Lee Road around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a dispute that escalated into gunfire.

Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Tevin Hood, better known as T-Hood, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid until Gwinnett County Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Family members confirmed Hood’s identity and expressed their grief over the loss. Hood was recognized in the Southern rap scene for his tracks like “READY 2 GO” and “Perculator.” His mother, Yulanda Hood, stated that her son was at home at the time of the shooting, but denied reports of a party occurring.

According to authorities, one individual was detained at the scene for questioning, but no formal arrests have been made. Gwinnett County police are treating the case as a homicide, though they have not disclosed any potential motives for the shooting.

Investigators assured the public there is no active threat related to the incident. They urged anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

This incident marks a tragic end for Hood, who last posted on Instagram about a week ago, reflecting on his life and career. The investigation is ongoing, and more details may emerge as authorities continue their work.