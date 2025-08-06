Atlanta United Faces Atlas in Pineda’s Emotional Return

ATLANTA, Georgia — The highly anticipated match between Atlanta United and Atlas is set for Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, even with both teams eliminated from Leagues Cup 2025 contention. Gonzalo Pineda‘s return as a manager to Atlanta adds a personal layer to the game.

Pineda, who led Atlanta United from August 2021 to June 2024, will be facing his former team for the first time since his departure. During his tenure, he managed over 100 matches. “It’s special. More than the building, it’s the people—you make connections, relationships,” Pineda said. “It’s always a good moment to reconnect, to say hi to friends. That’s very special.”

Despite the emotional context, Pineda stressed that his primary focus is on the match and his current squad. “Other than that, it’s just the players. It’s just my team playing Atlanta United, and that’s it,” he said. “I’m very focused on my team now, but of course, seeing people I haven’t seen in a year is always special.”

Both Atlanta United and Atlas are looking for their first points in the tournament. Each team comes off back-to-back losses, making this match crucial for momentum as they aim to finish strong. Atlanta United is looking to prove that they can capitalize on their home advantage, while Atlas seeks to spoil Pineda’s emotional return.

Expectations are high for a match filled with intensity and emotions, marked by the duel between Pineda and the former players he once coached. “You can believe there will be lots of ups and downs,” Pineda added. “I’m excited to compete.”