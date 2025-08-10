Atlanta United Faces CF Montréal in MLS Rematch Saturday

Atlanta, GA – Atlanta United is traveling to Canada to face CF Montréal on Saturday in a rematch of their February encounter, which Atlanta won 3-2. The match will be held at Stade Saputo, a familiar venue for the 5-Stripes where they advanced in last year’s MLS Cup Playoffs after a 2-2 draw and penalty shootout victory.

Seven players from that playoff match are set to feature again this weekend, including defenders Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen, who scored Atlanta’s goals in the earlier match against Montréal. With new attacking options available, coach Ronny Deila is integrating Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almirón into the lineup. While both players contributed in the prior encounter, they have faced struggles in recent matches.

New signings Steven Alzate and Juan Berrocal will be on the bench for the match, with Alzate, a dynamic midfielder from Hull City, making his debut for Atlanta after receiving his work visa. His presence is a significant addition to the midfield.

Cayman Togashi is also available following a strong performance in Atlanta’s 4-1 victory against Atlas FC in the Leagues Cup last Wednesday. However, Jamal Thiaré will miss the match due to a calf injury.

One notable inclusion is Enea Mihaj, who is making his first start of the MLS season. The Albanian center-back has seen limited playtime thus far, but his participation signifies a strategic shift in Atlanta’s defensive setup.

Overall, the matchup against CF Montréal will be crucial for Atlanta as they seek to build momentum in their campaign.