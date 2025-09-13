Atlanta United Prepares for Crucial Match Against Columbus Crew

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta United is gearing up for an important matchup against Columbus Crew this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After a solid 1-0 win against Nashville SC in their last game, the 5-Stripes are focused on securing three points to maintain their playoff hopes.

Head coach Ronny Deila announced that forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has been integrally involved in training, is listed as out for the weekend. Deila expressed optimism that the time off will benefit Latte Lath’s performance as the season progresses. ‘We’ll see if he can be match fit for the San Diego match,’ Deila said.

Matt Edwards is also out due to a hamstring injury, despite training with the team this week. Another player, Jay Fortune, continues to recover from a foot injury and is unavailable. Additionally, Bartosz Slisz is suspended for Saturday’s game due to yellow card accumulation.

Atlanta United aims to build on its recent defensive successes, having recorded two consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season. New defender Enea Mihaj has been instrumental in this turnaround and emphasized teamwork and communication as key factors in their recent performances.

‘We need to sacrifice, from the first player in the back to the last one,’ Mihaj stated, reflecting on the importance of cohesion. ‘It’s about the team, always.’

Columbus Crew comes into the match struggling with their form, without a win in their last four matches. Atlanta’s defense will need to handle players like Diego Rossi, who leads the Crew with 13 goals. The 5-Stripes must ensure Columbus doesn’t find their rhythm early in the match.

Deila stressed the importance of improving from their earlier meeting with Columbus, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat in June. ‘That was our worst performance this season,’ he acknowledged. ‘We have to learn from that and do better.’

Fans can catch the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or tune in to Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.