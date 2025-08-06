Atlanta United Prepares for Final Leagues Cup Match Against Atlas FC

Atlanta, Georgia — Atlanta United FC is gearing up for its final Leagues Cup match of the season, facing Atlas FC at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 6. This match comes after a demanding week, where the 5-Stripes have played three matches and are set to face another regular-season game against Montréal on Saturday.

Coach Ronny Deila’s squad has seen significant turnover recently, with six new players added in the Secondary Transfer Window. Albanian center back Enea Mihaj made his debut on July 26, and several others could join him on Wednesday.

However, the team will not be at full strength for the match. Availability reports indicate that Pedro Amador, Matt Edwards, and Jay Fortune will miss the game due to injuries.

On the bright side, Atlanta United announced two new signings earlier this week from Atlanta United 2: 17-year-old Academy product Cooper Sanchez and Nyk Sessock. Sanchez, who has impressed this season, may make his professional debut in the Leagues Cup.

Nyk Sessock, who signed with the First Team on Tuesday, has played several minutes for Atlanta United this season. He debuted against NYCFC and performed well against Pumas last Saturday.

New signings Steven Alzate, Juan Berrocal, and Leo Afonso are also with the team, but logistics are still being worked out before their first appearances.

Deila will not be on the sidelines, serving a suspension for a red card received in the previous match. Assistant coach Kenny Miller will take charge in his place. Miller emphasized the importance of winning this match as a way to build momentum for the upcoming league games.

“We want to win the game first and foremost,” he said. “It’s important to build some momentum and positivity going toward the end of the season,” he added.

Midfielder Will Reilly, who has made eight appearances this season, acknowledged the significance of the upcoming match. “Every opportunity is a big opportunity for me,” he said, maintaining a competitive edge despite the team’s current standings in the tournament.

Although Atlanta United cannot qualify for the knockout phase of the Leagues Cup after Wednesday, the squad’s determination to perform well remains high. “Any time we go out on the field, we’re looking to win,” Reilly stated.