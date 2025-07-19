Atlanta United Prepares for Rematch Against Charlotte FC

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta United is gearing up for a critical match against Charlotte FC on Saturday, July 19, as they look to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Head coach Ronny Deila and Sporting Director Chris Henderson were seen discussing strategies on the pitch before Friday’s training session. However, Deila kept the details of their conversation under wraps, stating only, “Formalities.” As the Secondary Transfer Window approaches, Henderson and his scouting team are busy analyzing potential new signings.

Despite these looming changes, Deila remains focused on his current squad ahead of the match. Atlanta United, known as the 5-Stripes, will host Charlotte FC in their second home game since a recent road trip, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

In injury news, center back Derrick Williams has returned to the squad after recovering from a foot injury sustained on June 12 against New York City FC. The team’s availability report indicated that other players, including Stian Gregersen, remain sidelined.

The 5-Stripes are looking to build on their recent performance, which included a high-energy match against Chicago Fire. Deila praised his players, especially Bartosz Slisz, for their consistent pressing and ball recovery tactics that aided their recent successes.

“I expect a lot from him,” Deila said of Slisz. “He has to be a little like Roy Keane for me. You should be scared of not doing the job around him.”

As they prepare for Charlotte FC, the team is focused on improving their pressing game, which Deila believes can generate effective offense. The coach is seeking more proactive play from his squad to ensure they capitalize on transition moments.

“When everybody thinks the same in every situation, then we are getting to be more proactive,” Deila added.

This will be the second encounter between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC this season, the first match ending in a 2-0 defeat for Atlanta. Midfielder Pedro Amador emphasized the need for precision in the final pass to create scoring opportunities. “We’re recovering a lot of balls in the final third, but I think what we’re missing is just that precision,” he said.

Both teams will likely feel the pressure, particularly Charlotte FC, who currently holds the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The match is expected to be intense, with Atlanta United’s home crowd ready to support their team.

As Deila preaches risk-taking, he also warns players against losing focus as the game progresses. He believes that sticking to the details is crucial in achieving victory, especially in high-stakes matches. “There’s no shortcuts in life, and not in football either,” he said.