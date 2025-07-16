Atlanta United Returns Home, Aims for Victory Over Chicago Fire

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta United is set to return to their home field for the first time in nearly two months as they prepare to face Chicago Fire on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After a long road trip, the 5-Stripes are eager to engage their home crowd once again.

No changes were made to Atlanta United’s availability report, with key defenders Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams still sidelined due to injuries. Gregersen is recovering from a quad injury that has kept him out for three months, while Williams is still working to regain fitness after injuring his foot on June 12.

Head coach Ronny Deila expressed optimism about Gregersen’s progress, noting that having him training with the rest of the squad is encouraging. “He will take a little more time, but we are happy to have the whole group together so that we can get to a very good level,” Deila said.

On the injury front, goalkeeper Josh Cohen and midfielder Jay Fortune will not play due to arm and foot injuries, respectively. Cohen is expected to be out for a couple of weeks, while Fortune has been ruled out for the season.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, who leads the team with six goals this season, recently ended a scoring drought with a penalty kick in a recent match against Toronto FC, bringing a much-needed boost to his confidence. “When you don’t score for a little long time as a striker, you become frustrated,” Latte Lath said, reflecting on his journey to break through his slump.

In the previous encounter, Atlanta United emerged victorious against top teams at home, including a 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union. As they prepare for Chicago, the 5-Stripes hold an impressive 7-0-0 home record against the Fire, having outscored them 20-4 in those matches.

The upcoming match is crucial as Atlanta United looks to continue building momentum and solidify their playoff position. Deila remains focused on instilling a consistent game approach, emphasizing the need for teamwork. “You have to trust that first you do your job, that’s the most important thing. And then you have to trust that the others are doing their job,” he stated.

With the passionate 17s ready to cheer them on, the energy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to be electric as Atlanta United seeks yet another victory in front of their home fans.