Atlantic Hurricane Season Sees Unprecedented Calm Amid Peak

MIAMI, FL – As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the basin remains eerily quiet. For the first time in nearly a decade, there are no active storms, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane season runs from June to November, with the vast majority of storm activity typically occurring from mid-August through September. September 10 is viewed as the statistical height of the season, a date when three-quarters of prior years have seen at least one active storm.

This year’s quiet has echoes of the 2016 season when no systems were detected at this time. The last storm to form was Tropical Storm Fernand, which dissipated on August 28 without making landfall.

The National Hurricane Center anticipates this calm to continue for at least the next week. If no storms develop, this will mark the latest into September without a named storm since 1992, when Hurricane Bonnie formed on September 18.

September typically provides optimal conditions for hurricane formation due to warm water temperatures. However, this year, dry, stable air has dominated the tropical Atlantic, inhibiting storm development. Such conditions can stifle the rainfall needed for storm formation, which is uncommon at this point in the season.

Last week, an area of stormy weather tracked for potential development between Africa and the Caribbean failed to materialize due to these dry conditions. In addition, wind shear, which can disrupt forming storms, has remained low but was not the primary factor in the failure of the recent system.

Current warmer-than-average water, driven by climate change, still presents a risk for future storms. Meanwhile, the six named storms that have formed so far this season – two fewer than the average by early September – have mostly been short-lived, with Hurricane Erin being the sole hurricane.

Despite the lack of storms, there have been impactful events this season. The moisture from Tropical Storm Barry contributed to significant flooding across parts of the Southern U.S., while Tropical Storm Chantal caused deadly floods in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Hurricane Erin created high surf and risky rip currents along the East Coast.

Looking ahead, more than half of the hurricane season’s activity typically occurs after September 10. History shows that late-season storms can be remarkably powerful, with devastating effects seen last year across Southern U.S. states.

Given the unpredictability of the season, officials urge residents in hurricane-prone areas to stay prepared and vigilant.