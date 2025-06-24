2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Starts Slowly, Experts Warn of Potential Danger

HOUSTON – The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway but has not yet produced its first named storm, marking an unusual start for the region. Traditionally, the season’s first storm forms around June 20.

This year, however, meteorologists are noting a quiet opening, with no storms expected in the immediate future. The Atlantic Basin has seen its long wait since 2014 when the first named storm appeared on July 1. Experts from the National Hurricane Center emphasize the importance of preparation, even during slower starts.

Several factors contribute to this slow beginning. High wind shear and the presence of Saharan Dust across the Atlantic are hindering tropical development. Wind shear refers to changes in wind speed and direction with height, making it difficult for storms to form. Additionally, Saharan Dust reduces moisture in the atmosphere, a key ingredient for storm formation.

The Pacific Ocean, in contrast, has already produced five storms this season, raising concerns about how the Atlantic will fare as the season progresses. Historical data suggests that when the Pacific is active early, the Atlantic tends to follow suit with less intensity.

A notable aspect is how names are managed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Names for storms in the Atlantic rotate through lists that reflect diverse cultures. Names are only retired from future use if a storm is particularly deadly or costly, as seen in the cases of storms like Andrew and Katrina.

Jonathan Erdman, a senior meteorologist at weather.com, reminds people to remain vigilant and prepared, with the most active months of hurricane season still ahead. He stated, ‘It only takes one storm to impact a region severely, regardless of overall seasonal activity.’

With early forecasts predicting a busy season, preparations should be made now, including checking evacuation zones and disaster kits. As we move through June, many eyes will be on the Atlantic to see if a named storm finally develops.