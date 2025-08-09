Atlantic Storm Activity Expected to Increase This August

Secaucus, NJ — AccuWeather hurricane experts predict three to five named storms will form across the Atlantic basin in August. This forecast comes as conditions are becoming favorable for tropical development.

Forecasters are currently monitoring two waves in the Atlantic. The potential for long-track storms and hurricanes may increase by mid-August. At least one storm could affect the Caribbean and possibly the U.S.

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill, the first area of interest, located over the open Atlantic, has a timeline for development this weekend into early next week. However, he adds that this system will likely curve northward near or east of Bermuda and won’t be a threat to the U.S.

A large plume of Saharan dust is moving across the Atlantic, which could impact storm development. Merrill explained, “The dust plume will traverse the subtropical development area of the Atlantic through the middle of next week. After that, thunderstorms from Africa are expected to move west-northwest, with the potential to organize if they navigate past mountainous islands in the Caribbean.”

He noted that potential impacts from this area could occur between August 15 and 22. Coastal residents and those traveling to the Caribbean or U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts should track this situation as it could pose significant tropical threats.

So far in August, only Tropical Storm Dexter has been named. Typically, five named storms form this month. With Dexter on the list and with two additional storms likely, at least three named storms appear probable as August progresses. There is also potential for more activity heading into the Labor Day weekend, and some of these systems could strengthen into hurricanes.

The next names on the list for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season include Erin, Fernand, and Gabrielle.