Atlas vs Club America: Key Liga MX Matchup Set for August 24, 2025

On Sunday, August 24, 2025, Atlas takes on Club America in a crucial Liga MX match at 9:05 PM ET. Both teams have different aspirations: Club America aims to solidify its title challenge, while Atlas hopes to climb into playoff contention.

Club America, currently sitting at 11 points, is two points behind the first-place team and is looking for a win to maintain pressure on Monterrey for top honors. “We want to turn these 11 points into a stronger push for the title with a victory,” said the team’s manager in a pre-match interview.

On the other side, Atlas has only five points but sees this match as an opportunity to ignite their season. Their coach stated, “We need to seize this opportunity; a win could dramatically change our outlook for the rest of the season.” Both teams are expected to play with intensity from the starting whistle.

The match will be available for streaming in the U.S. on CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video, and ViX. Fans can watch on various devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

The stakes are high for both teams as they face off in what promises to be an electrifying game, pivotal for their respective seasons.