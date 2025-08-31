Atlas Faces Tough Challenge at Pumas This Sunday

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Atlas will visit Pumas on Sunday afternoon at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, one of the toughest venues for the Rojinegros in recent history. The only exception came during the previous tenure of Diego Cocca, the only coach who can boast a victory as a visitor at C.U. in the last decade.

Since 2015, Pumas has hosted Atlas 11 times in Liga MX matches, including the semifinal first leg of the Apertura 2021. In 10 of those encounters, the tapatíos failed to secure a win at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, marking one of the best recent home records for the auriazul team.

The only victory for the Rojinegros in the last decade occurred in that semifinal of the Apertura 2021, managed by Diego Martín Cocca. A goal from Julio César Furch, assisted by Julián Quiñones, earned a narrow win that was pivotal in bringing Atlas back to a final after a 22-year absence. Following that historic match, the Zorros have suffered in their visits to C.U., with negative results and lopsided scores, including a 5-0 defeat in Apertura 2015, a 5-1 loss in Apertura 2019, and most recently, a 3-0 defeat in Apertura 2023.

Overall, Atlas holds a record of one win, four draws, and six losses at Estadio Olímpico Universitario during this period. Heading into the match, the outlook for Atlas remains challenging. The team has gone winless in their last four Liga MX matches and has not won in seven across all competitions, including the Leagues Cup. Currently, the Rojinegros have amassed only five points after six matches.

Pumas is not in a better position either, with just one victory and six points from six games played.