Atlas Struggles as Coach Urges Patience Amid Losing Streak

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Atlas FC remains in a troubling slump, with nine consecutive matches without a victory across Liga MX and the Leagues Cup. Ahead of their next game at Estadio Jalisco, head coach Diego Cocca refrained from promising a win but expressed confidence in his players’ development.

“I understand the fans and the media when they ask what to do immediately to make the process work,” Cocca said in a press conference. “The process requires time, patience, and improvement. I cannot guarantee Saturday’s result, but I can assure that my players believe in the process. If we put in our best effort and use our talent for the team, the results will come. This mental calm is worked on daily and is contagious. I hope we can demonstrate it on the field.”

The mental aspect has been a key factor in Atlas’s struggles, Cocca noted. Since his return, he has coached three matches, all of which were lost in the final minutes. “The team is not mentally well; it has been several tournaments without qualifying and poor results. We are trying to correct that,” he explained. Cocca added, “It is my responsibility to work with the team and each player on all concepts. The reality is the team comes from many negative results and not qualifying for the playoffs, which creates doubts. Acknowledging it should not hurt us; it is the truth.”

Cocca emphasized that defensive work has been a priority, as Atlas currently holds the worst defensive record in the Apertura 2025. “We are working on a defensive order that allows us to make good decisions when recovering the ball and, from there, build a more solid game structure,” he said. “Everything requires repetition, correction, and demonstration. The players have a great attitude and have made significant physical efforts. We are on that path, full of hope to have a great match on Saturday.”