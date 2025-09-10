Atlético Bucaramanga Aims for Surprise in Liga BetPlay

Bucaramanga, Colombia – Atlético Bucaramanga is making waves in the Liga BetPlay as they prepare to catch up on their scheduled matches. The team currently stands with 17 points after five wins, one draw, and two losses.

Coached by Rafael Dudamel, the ‘leopards’ have been on an upward trend, securing victory in their last five matches. They triumphed over Alianza FC twice, as well as against Santa Fe, Águilas Doradas, and Deportivo Pereira.

Currently, Bucaramanga is positioned seventh in the league but has the potential to climb to the top. With two games in hand, they can make a significant impact in the standings. Their first match to catch up is against Once Caldas on Tuesday, September 9, at 8:30 p.m.

Following that, they will visit América de Cali on Tuesday, September 16, at 6:00 p.m. If Bucaramanga wins both of these matches, they could seize the lead in the Liga BetPlay, continuing their strong form.

The current standings show Junior and Medellín at the top with 20 points, followed closely by Fortaleza with 18 and Atlético Nacional with 17. With their next two matches, Bucaramanga aims to disrupt the current hierarchy and emerge as a leading contender in the season.