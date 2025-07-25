Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement

Belo Horizonte, Brazil – The Atlético Mineiro soccer team takes on Atlético Bucaramanga this Thursday, July 24, at 9:30 PM (Brasília time) at Arena MRV in a crucial match for a place in the Round of 16 of the Copa Sul-Americana.

Having won the first leg of the playoff 1-0 in Colombia, Atlético needs only a draw to progress, while Bucaramanga must secure a victory by at least two goals to qualify outright. If Bucaramanga wins by one goal, the match will go to penalties.

Atlético, managed by Cuca, enters the match struggling after two consecutive losses, including a 3-2 defeat to Palmeiras last Sunday. Off the field, the situation worsens with players like Rony and Gustavo Scarpa taking legal action against the club for unpaid wages.

Bucaramanga, on the other hand, recently finished their opening match of the Colombian Liga, where they drew 0-0 with Boyacá Chicó. The team is hoping for a historic advancement in their first participation in the Copa Sul-Americana after winning the 2024 Colombian Apertura.

Cuca will have to cope with significant absences; Alan Franco is suspended, and Guilherme Arana is out with a thigh injury. Atlético’s likely lineup includes Everson, Natanael, Lyanco, Junior Alonso, Caio Paulista, Gabriel Menino, Igor Gomes, Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu, Júnior Santos, and Hulk.

Bucaramanga will miss Bayron Duarte, who is suspended after being sent off in the first leg. However, Aldair Gutiérrez returns to the lineup. Their probable lineup features Quintana, Gutiérrez, Mena, Henao, Hinestroza, Flores, Castro, Gil, Sambueza, and Londoño.

The match will be crucial not only for advancement in the Copa Sul-Americana but also for Atlético’s morale, as they aim to overcome their recent struggles and the turmoil within the club. The two teams prepare for an electrifying encounter full of stakes as they vie for a place in the next round.