Atlético-MG Faces Injury Concerns Ahead of Grêmio Clash

Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Atlético-MG‘s defender Lyanco is a doubt for the match against Grêmio this Sunday at 4 p.m. (local time) in the Arena MRV. The player experienced discomfort in his left thigh after the recent match against Godoy Cruz in the Conmebol Sul-Americana and underwent tests to assess any injury.

As of now, the club has not officially announced Lyanco’s condition. He has not appeared in training sessions leading up to the Grêmio game. In a positive development, Lyanco extended his contract with Atlético-MG until the end of 2029 last week.

If Lyanco is unable to play, coach Cuca might opt for young Ivan Román to fill in alongside Junior Alonso in defense. Other potential replacements include Vitor Hugo or Igor Rabello, although Rabello is currently negotiating with Fluminense, making his participation less likely.

Cuca also has the flexibility to rotate his squad as they prepare for a decisive match against Godoy Cruz in the Sul-Americana on Wednesday in Mendoza, Argentina. Alexsander is among the players who could feature in the midfield, while Biel may be a new option in the attack.

The anticipated lineup for Atlético-MG against Grêmio includes Everson in goal; Natanael (Saravia), Vitor Hugo (Iván Román), Junior Alonso, and Arana in defense; Alan Franco, Alexsander (Gabriel Menino), and Gustavo Scarpa (Igor Gomes) in midfield; and Rony (Biel), Cuello, and Hulk in attack.

Currently, Atlético-MG sits in 10th place in the Brazilian league standings with 24 points, but they could drop positions before the match this Sunday. The team is coming off a draw against Vasco at São Januário.