Belo Horizonte, Brazil — The Atlético-MG soccer club confirmed on June 27 that it has financial obligations to forward Paulinho following his transfer to Palmeiras in late 2024. The deal, valued at more than R$ 100 million, involved payment terms that have not yet been fulfilled.

The transfer agreement stated that Palmeiras would pay 18 million euros (approximately R$ 115 million today) for 100% of Paulinho’s economic rights. Atlético-MG was to receive 80% of the transfer fee, with the remaining 20% intended for the player himself.

Reports indicate that Atlético-MG faces two debts with Paulinho: one related to the payment from the transfer and another concerning signing bonuses that remain unsettled. According to club sources, the payments were to be made in installments as Palmeiras settled its payments with Atlético-MG. However, to date, no payments have been made to Paulinho.

This delay was first reported by Band and later confirmed by ge, a sports news portal. While acknowledging these financial issues, Atlético-MG disputes the reported amounts, stating that the figures circulating in the press do not reflect reality. The club declined to disclose the exact figures due to contractual obligations.

Paulinho joined Atlético-MG in 2023 and has since appeared in 134 matches, scoring 52 goals and providing 14 assists. His contributions helped Atlético-MG win two state championships in 2023 and 2024.

In response to inquiries about the payment issues, Paulinho’s representatives have not commented. However, reports suggest that Atlético-MG is struggling financially, with outstanding debts of R$ 1.4 billion affecting their financial operations, leading to delayed payments to other players and clubs as well.

As of now, no resolution to the payment situation has been announced, and the club remains in a complex financial landscape as they navigate these challenges.