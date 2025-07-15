Sports
Atlético Madrid Agrees to Sign Thiago Almada from Botafogo
MADRID, Spain — Atlético Madrid has reached an agreement with Botafogo to sign Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada, pending a medical examination and contract signing. The 24-year-old will travel to Madrid for medical tests this week.
Almada’s transfer comes after previous negotiations in January 2024 fell through. Atlético coach Diego Simeone has been keen to bolster his attacking options, and Almada fits that profile. This deal is said to be valued between €20 million and €25 million, with Botafogo retaining a percentage for any future sale.
Currently with the MLS, Almada’s skills have attracted attention, as he contributed two goals and five assists last season. Additionally, he played a significant role in Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup, marking his presence on the international stage.
Despite taking a risk of losing Rodrigo De Paul this summer, Atlético looks focused on replacing him with similar talent. Almada has caught the eyes of the Atlético scouts, who have monitored his performances closely.
The move for Almada aligns with the club’s ambition to strengthen for the upcoming season, especially after disappointing outings in the last campaign. Expectations are high that the official announcement will come soon once the medicals are completed.
