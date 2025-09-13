Sports
Atlético de Madrid Defeats Villarreal 2-0 in LaLiga Match
MADRID, Spain – Atlético de Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on September 13, 2025, at the Metropolitano Stadium. The win was important for Atlético as they looked to improve their standing in LaLiga after a previous draw against Alavés.
Pablo Barrios opened the scoring for Atlético with a goal in the 9th minute, giving the home team an early advantage. Nicolás González added another goal in the 52nd minute, sealing the win for the Colchoneros.
This match marked Atlético’s recovery after being placed 17th in the league table prior to the game, having only two points from their first three matches. Manager Diego Simeone expressed satisfaction with the performance and highlighted the team’s commitment to rebuilding this season.
Villarreal, under coach Marcelino García Toral, had previously drawn their match against Celta de Vigo. They entered the game third in the standings but were unable to find the net against Atlético’s strong defense.
Fans at the Metropolitano witnessed a spirited performance from the home side, with Atlético dominating possession at 60.6%. The match featured a total of 31 shots from Atlético and 88 overall, showcasing their attacking intent throughout the game.
This victory positions Atlético for their upcoming Champions League match against Liverpool, as they aim to build on this momentum in both domestic and European competitions.
