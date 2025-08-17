Atlético de Madrid Draws 1-1 with Espanyol in La Liga Opener

BARCELONA, Spain — Atlético de Madrid kicked off the Spanish League season with a 1-1 draw against Espanyol on August 17, 2025, at the RCDE Stadium.

Striker Julián Álvarez put Atlético in the lead in the 37th minute with a stunning free kick that curled into the upper right corner, leaving Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović with no chance to save it. The goal was a testament to Álvarez’s skill, and it brought joy to the thousands of Atlético fans in attendance.

Atlético dominated possession with 61% and registered nine total shots, including three corners during a strong first half. They controlled the pace of the game, showcasing the talents of Thiago Almada, Conor Gallagher, and Johnny Cardoso in midfield.

Álvarez celebrated his goal by putting the ball under his jersey, a gesture dedicated to his pregnant wife, Emilia Ferrero. The crowd erupted with chants of “Julián, Julián” in support of the player. In the second half, Álvarez almost found the net again, but his shot hit the post.

Waldo Rubio, who made his debut for Espanyol as a substitute, leveled the score in the 73rd minute. His goal came after he capitalized on a defensive error from Atlético, scoring with a touch from a set piece.

This match marked a solid start for Álvarez, who previously scored two free kicks for Manchester City in 2023, including in the Champions League. Since joining Atlético, he has netted three direct free-kick goals, further solidifying his reputation as a set-piece specialist.

In addition to Álvarez’s contributions, he has tallied 17 goals and four assists in 37 La Liga matches, along with seven goals and one assist in ten Champions League appearances for the 2024-2025 season.

Espanyol sought to put pressure on Atlético’s Jan Oblak early on but struggled to maintain momentum. Atlético’s defense held strong despite the absence of José María Giménez due to injury.

For Espanyol, coach Javi Hernández was unavailable due to physical issues, which contributed to their defensive lapses leading to the Atlético goals.

The starting lineups for both teams were as follows:

Espanyol: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Pol Lozano, Edu Expósito; Terrats, Jofre Puado; and Roberto. Coach: Manolo González.

Atlético de Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Johnny Cardoso, Conor Gallagher, Giuliano Simeone, Álex Baena; Thiago Almada and Julián Álvarez. Coach: Diego Simeone.

The match was officiated by Mateo Busquets Ferrer.