Atlético Madrid and Espanyol Set for La Liga Season Opener

CORNELLÀ, Spain – The 2025-2026 La Liga season kicks off tonight with a highly anticipated match between RCD Espanyol and Atlético Madrid at the RCDE Stadium at 21:30 CEST.

Both teams enter the new season with fresh hopes and expectations. Atlético, under coach Diego Simeone, has bolstered its squad with several high-profile signings, including Thiago Almada and Álex Baena, who will make their league debuts this evening.

“It’s good to see new faces and to begin a new chapter,” Simeone said. “We have high ambitions for this season, and tonight we’d like to start strong.”

Meanwhile, Espanyol, coming off a tough campaign last season where they narrowly avoided relegation, aims to optimize a revamped roster. Coach Manolo González is optimistic about his squad’s readiness. “We’ve worked hard in preseason and we believe we can compete against any team,” he stated.

In the starting lineup, Atlético features five new signings, while Espanyol will see players like Marco Dimitrovic and Jofre debut. Atlético’s last visit to this venue proved difficult, as they have struggled in recent encounters against Espanyol, registering only one win in their last four matches away from home.

“We understand the challenge ahead,” González added, acknowledging Espanyol’s recent form which saw them finish in the league’s mid-table last season. “Our goal is to perform better than last year and secure a strong start.”

Fans can expect an intense match, as both teams look to establish momentum early in the season. The match coverage will be available on Movistar+, allowing supporters to follow the action as it unfolds.

Tonight’s game marks an exciting moment for both clubs, as they strive to lay the groundwork for a successful season ahead.