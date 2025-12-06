Sports
Atlético Madrid Faces Athletic Club After Midweek Loss
BILBAO, Spain — Atlético de Madrid aims to bounce back from a tough defeat as they visit Athletic Club on Saturday at 9 p.m. local time. After a disappointing mid-week match against FC Barcelona, the Colchoneros (9-4-2, 31 points) hope to turn their fortunes around in the Basque Country.
Struggling to perform away from home this season, Atlético needs key players to step up. Álex Baena is sidelined with a hamstring injury, increasing pressure on forward Álvarez, who will be expected to create and convert scoring opportunities. Thiago Almada may also be crucial as he tries to earn more playing time.
Athletic Club (6-2-7, 20 points) is facing its own challenges after suffering a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid midweek. Head coach Ernesto Valverde‘s team has lost four of its last six league games and has only won four out of their past 14 matches overall.
Despite these struggles, Athletic Club managed to secure a new contract for Nico Williams and recently signed Jesús Areso. However, issues persist with several players unavailable due to injuries, including Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet, who is serving a suspension.
On a positive note for Atlético, defender Clément Lenglet has returned, bringing much-needed support to their backline. However, Marcos Llorente is expected to miss another match, adding to the team’s woes.
Historically, Atlético holds an 82-31-63 record against Athletic Club in LaLiga and has won only twice in their last seven visits to Estadio San Mamés. In their previous encounter, Álvarez secured a 1-0 victory for Atlético.
As both teams look to regain footing in the league, the match holds significant relevance for their respective aspirations in the top tier of Spanish football.
